Confirmation that Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day has been cancelled for 2020
Large crowds attending a previous Olde Fair Day in Ballinamuck village
Confirmation has been given that the very popular Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day will not be going ahead in 2020.
The village, near the Longford/Leitrim border, has been running the very successful event for a number of years but say that the Covid-19 pandemic means that this year's event will not go ahead.
They made the announcement on their Facebook page.
