Irish Water working to repair another burst water main near Mohill

Up to 100 properties have been impacted by a burst trunk water main near Mohill this evening, Friday, May 22.

The burst has occurred in the Corracaboon area of Mohill and is the second major burst in a matter of days in the Mohill area.

It is estimated that up to 100 properties may be affected by this unplanned outage. Customers which may be impacted include those supplied by the public water supply and group water scheme serving Garvagh, Gortafadda, Drumkielvy, Gortleteragh, Killyvehy, Fearglass and Gradogue areas.

Local traffic management measures are in place and it is expected that the repairs will be completed by 10pm tonight.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers.