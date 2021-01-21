Classrooms extension for Leitrim national school

Funding has been granted to Annaduff NS for a two-classroom extension alongside the provision of a prefab to accommodate pupils from September next. The funding was granted under Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021.

The Minister of State Frank Feighan TD was informed by his colleague Norma Foley TD, Minister for Education of the funding this week.

“I am delighted to see this much needed extra classroom provision for Annaduff to accommodate the increasing number of pupils, I want to compliment the principal and board of management for an excellent application. I hope when the extension is completed in September, pupils will be returning to school under ‘normal times’ and that the worst of the pandemic will have passed,” concluded Minister Feighan.