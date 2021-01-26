Rental houses needed in Leitrim

Yes, rents are up and there are great tenants looking for houses in our area. REA Brady report that the quantity and quality of enquires they have for rental properties is high and that they have some excellent tenants ready to pay top rents for properties in the following areas: Carrick on Shannon, Mohill, Drumsna, Dromod, Jamestown, Annaduff, Leitrim Village, Kilclare, Effrinagh, Killtubrid, Fenagh, Eslin, Ballinamore & Drumshambo.

They also report that rents are up on last year with prices as high as €750 for a 3 bed house and €900 for a typical 4 bed house.

Mary Hennigan Lawson is the Lettings Manager at REA Brady. She is entertaining more tenants moving from the East. “These tenants can now work from home and are moving out of rental properties in Dublin and other high-priced areas. They are not worried about paying top rents down here because our top rent is still about half of what they were previously paying.”

Mary also reports that the bulk of these new tenants are coming with excellent references and have no issue with paying large deposits. This is a great improvement for our local landlords. She is eager to take on more properties to rent now and in the coming month. If you have a house or apartment you wish to earn a strong rental income from, give Mary a call on 071 96 22444.