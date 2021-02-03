Love Local  at the Leitrim design House this  Valentine’s Day 

We all need a little more love this Valentine’s Day. Show what your loved one means to you with an authentic handmade Irish gift from The Leitrim Design House.

We’re very excited about our new bigger online shop and we’d love you to visit. We’re open for business online 24/7 and shipping daily.

Browse some of our exquisite Irish jewellery range including the multi award winning jewellery brand deBlaca. Beautifully crafted deBlaca’s ‘you have my heart’ pendant says it all to your Valentine. We also have precious wearable pieces for the man in your life such as cufflinks, tie and lapel pins.

If you’re looking for something more casual, keep your man cosy from the frosty nights ahead in a McKernan handwoven scarf from Co Clare. Made from 95% virgin wool and 5% cashmere gives a luxurious soft feel as well as providing optimum warmth.

Say thank you from the bottom of your heart to that special person who has helped you through this challenging year.

It may be a partner, a family member, a neighbour, a friend or even a colleague.

Acknowledge their support with a very special little token of appreciation from our affordable Leitrim self-care collection.

There’s something to comfort everyone in our range of all natural products made in Leitrim such as soothing skincare from Lucy’s Soap Kitchen lovingly created in Bornacoola and the very popular award winning shaving soap made in Drumshanbo by Natural Ireland. Our customers always return for more.

If you want to give a much needed lift to a loved one, an Artwood sun catchers is just the thing. They continue to spread the Leitrim light into homes around the globe and make for wonderful heart-warming uplifting gifts for all ages.

It hasn’t been a normal year so why give a normal gift?

For something special why not indulge that special someone with a handcrafted superior quality leather gift from Tinnakeenly Leather, skilfully crafted in Kilkenny using only the best quality leather to create a durable collection of purses, wallets, belts, satchels and bags. All of this and more can be found in The Leitrim Design House.

Browse 24/7 in the safe comfort of your home on our newly expanded online shop www.leitrimdesign

house.ie

#LoveLocal this year!

Give the gift of appreciation this February 14 and remember to make it an Irish one.

Your gift can say more than just thank you. Buying Irish nurtures our communities and gives much needed support to small Irish businesses.

Get in touch at info@leitrimdesignhouse.ie if you need advice or inspiration to help you choose that perfect gift for your loved one, we’re delighted to assist you.

We’ll even deliver from our door to theirs for free on orders over €50 across Ireland.

For further information follow us on any of the social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.