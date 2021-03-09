Spreading positivity for St Patrick's Day in Mohill

Mohill Family Support Centre are spreading positivity in their town as the local community approaches another St Patrick’s Day without its annual parade.

The Centre’s volunteers and staff are adamant that they will spread positivity, and they are asking local people to contribute Positive messages, Pictures of positivity, or Historical Pieces regarding Ireland’s national holiday.

These items will be showcased throughout the town in time for the big day.

So far the Centre’s volunteers have been out and about, sticking up small posters with the first crop of ideas. Many of them are a joy to read.

The Centre is now asking for more posters, more drawings, and more positive quotes to make Mohill town even more positive & bright at this time.

This project is open to people of all ages.

If you would like to join in, please send any positive messages, photos, short historical pieces, or quotes, to Mohill Family Support Centre.

You can put your item into the Centre’s letterbox, which is located outside the front door of the Canon Donohoe Hall, or you can email it to laura@mohillfsc.info.