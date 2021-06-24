The popular Lads on the Lake Leitrim kayaking course is returning!

The long awaited Lads on the Lake kayaking programme is returning to Lough Rinn, Mohill.
The programme will commence Friday, July 23 but registration will open on June 25 at 6pm.
The programme runs one evening a week for four weeks from 7pm to 9pm.
Explore the lake, working up to a 7km distance paddling, while gaining confidence on the water, learning new skills and learning about water safety all while enjoying what the great outdoors has to offer.
This programme also offers a great social atmosphere giving participants a chance to catch up with the lads and make new friends.
Escape to the lake this Summer. Remember to book early as places are limited.
View the eventbrite page for more details on how to book your spot.
