Mohill heifer goes viral on twitter

Have you entered the Mohill clubhouse draw? Well you better get your ticket as the competition has gone viral!

The raffle for Mohill Park Sport and Leisure development has an amazing first prize of a car (Opel Corsa 1.2 - sponsored by Central Motors). But the second prize of a limousin heifer seems to have turned into a bit of a joke!

A funny tweet by TV presenter and reporter Jackie Kabler has really taken off on twitter.

I am in Ireland at my Mum’s and she has bought a raffle ticket. First prize is a car. Second prize is a cow. AN ACTUAL LIVE COW. (My mum lives in an apartment with no garden.) Third prize is a floor. A FLOOR. (She already has floors). BEST RAFFLE EVER. pic.twitter.com/I1BDstRuiV — Jackie Kabler (@jackiekabler) September 20, 2021



The British freelance television presenter, crime writer and formerGMTV/ITN/BBC news reporter said she was visiting her mother and saw she bought raffle tickets for this good cause. But her amusement was over the second prize of a cow - her mother lives in an apartment with no garden. She also noted that her mother has all the floors she needs and does not need the third prize either.

She concludes the tweet "Best Raffle Ever."

The innocent tweet gathered a lot of comments, with many rightly asked what will Jackie's mother do if she wins the cow?!

But Mohill man Alan steps in to help out:

My father is actually supplying that cow I think you can take the money instead! You should share the link to buy a ticket — Alan McLoughlin (@Shteeeel) September 21, 2021

The heifer is indeed sponsored by Padraig and Claire McLoughlin.

The third prize is €500 timber flooring voucher or cash equivalent sponsored by Cromac and Barbara McManus.

The fourth prize is a €500 Lough Rynn voucher, fifth prize €300 and sixth prize €100

Jackie Kabler has since wished the committee every luck and has shared the link to the draw online.

The raffle takes place in Lough Rynn Castle this October Bank Holiday weekend - so get your donation in.

You could win a car, a cow, a floor or more!



Idonate.ie/raffle/Mohillclubhouse