22/09/2021

Mohill heifer goes viral on twitter

Raffle to win a car, a cow or a floor!

Mohill heifer goes viral on twitter

Mohill Club house raffle has turned some heads!

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Have you entered the Mohill clubhouse draw? Well you better get your ticket as the competition has gone viral!

The raffle for Mohill Park Sport and Leisure development has an amazing first prize of a car (Opel Corsa 1.2 - sponsored by Central Motors). But the second prize of a limousin heifer seems to have turned into a bit of a joke!

A funny tweet by TV presenter and reporter Jackie Kabler has really taken off on twitter.


The British freelance television presenter, crime writer and formerGMTV/ITN/BBC news reporter said she was visiting her  mother and saw she bought raffle tickets for this good cause. But her amusement was over the second prize of a cow - her mother lives in an apartment with no garden. She also noted that her mother has all the floors she needs and does not need the third prize either.

She concludes the tweet "Best Raffle Ever."

The innocent tweet gathered a lot of comments, with many rightly asked what will Jackie's mother do if she wins the cow?!

But Mohill man Alan steps in to help out:

Jackie Kabler has since wished the committee every luck and has shared the link to the draw online.

The raffle takes place in Lough Rynn Castle this October Bank Holiday weekend - so get your donation in.

You could win a car, a cow, a floor or more!


Idonate.ie/raffle/Mohillclubhouse

