27/09/2021

Mohill library to re-open shorlty after final works

Mohill's newly extended and refurbished library on Castle Street

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Work is still ongoing on Mohill’s new library space but it is expected to open to the public shortly.


Leitrim County Council have outlined that work is ongoing with Eir and KN Group to get the physical IT infrastructure finalised in the newly renovated building on Castle Street.
Work is also ongoing regarding completion of cabling and the library service is working with Leitrim County Council’s IT Department to agree the location of public internet points and self-check and self-print kiosks.
According to the local authority it is hoped that this work will be completed in the coming weeks and “that we will then be in a position to offer services from the newly refurbished building."


Cllr Thomas Mulligan asked for an update following a number of queries from locals on the issue. He said the library has been closed for so long and the building works all look completed from the outside so locals are eager to get inside and use the new space.
The library was extended using PEACE funding.
The new peace room will be an inclusive and interactive space that will host a range of state of the art equipment and materials for use by all in the community.
Work commenced on the building in Spring 2019.


Remains of a fortified castle wall and turret which were found during archeological excavation at the site were left in situ and preserved on the site as part of the works.
This project was supported by the EU's PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body and co-funded with Leitrim County Council. Almost €360,000 was granted for the extension.

