01/10/2021

“Not a hope in hell”of finding funds for CCTV for Leitrim towns

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The town of Mohill and the village of Drumkeerin are hoping to install CCTV to help with security of the areas and to reap the benefits that Manorhamilton and Carrick-on-Shannon enjoy.


However it came to light this month that Mohill would need to come up with €60,000 to access CCTV funding according to correspondence from the Department of Environment, Community and Local Government.
The town hoped it could avail of a 90% grant, but were told the grant is just 40%. Cllr Sean McGowan “Towns like Mohill have not a hope in hell of meeting that.”


Cllr Enda Stenson said “it is just not going to happen” if that kind of money is needed, he said all parts of society benefit from the CCTV.
Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire paid tribute to Joe Dolan’s “mammoth task” in fundraising the money for Carrick-on-Shannon’s CCTV scheme. She said the Department of Justice needs to look at the savings it is making in relation to justice once the CCTVs are installed.


It is unclear yet how much Drumkeerin would need to match fund as the area and number of cameras would be much smaller.
Councillors Padraig Fallon and Mary Bohan both proposed the council examine CCTV funding for the village.

Cllr Bohan said the village had two break ins this Summer within weeks of each other.
She said “they caused a lot of worry among people.”

