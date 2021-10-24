Search

24/10/2021

Hard questions will be asked about Mohill Day Services

Hard questions will be asked about Mohill Day Services

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The HSE have confirmed they will attend the next meeting of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District to discuss recent changes to day services for older people in Mohill.


Cllr Sean McGowan had requested the meeting and this week he said he welcomed their response and he is looking forward to the “face to face meeting” adding that “hard questions will be put to them about the future of day services in the town.”
Cllr Thomas Mulligan also said there are “number of issues” about older person services in Mohill and he is looking forward to a proper discussion on it.


Cllr Paddy Farrell said he brought up the issue of Mohill services being transferred to Ballinamore at a recent HSE Forum and he stated “I won't lie, I didn't like the reply I received.”
All councillors agreed the move by the HSE to meet with councillors was positive.


The next meeting of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District will be on Monday, November 15. This is a week later than usual due to the Budget meeting being held on November 8.

