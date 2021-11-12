Search

12/11/2021

Call for HSE to reverse Mohill day service closure

Hard questions will be asked about Mohill Day Services

File photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Cllr Paddy Farrell has urged the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly to reverse a HSE decision he says has resulted in the “closure and downgrading of day services in Co Leitrim”.
Highlighting the issue at the November Council meeting, Cllr Farrell said that “Leitrim has put up with a lot of closures and downgrading over the last few years” and accused the HSE of “deliberately sending inspectors in (to day service centres) to close them down.”
He said he wanted to see “a strong message going forward from (the November Council meeting) to the Minister for Health to reverse the decision to close services in Mohill” in particular.
Cllr Sean McGowan backed the motion noting that “day services in Mohill were withdrawn over something very small”.
Cllr Thomas Mulligan said that service users are now being brought from Mohill into Ballinamore despite the fact that he believed “the facilities in Mohill are just as good as those in Ballinamore”.
Cllr Des Guckian “strongly supported” the motion stating “local elderly should be accommodated in their own area”. He stated this was especially important here in Leitrim where there is a large elderly population.
Fine Gael councillor, Ita Reynolds Flynn also backed the motion noting that “Ballinamore hospital is not being used for what it was intended to be used for” as a result. She said that the HSE has to answer questions about where (these service changes) will end.”
Cllr Felim Gurn and Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paddy O'Rourke also added their support with Cllr O'Rourke stating he could “see no solution to this problem until the issues in Mohill (day service) are resolved.
“This would allow Ballinamore Hospital to open for the reason it was intended and allow it to reach its full potential”.
It was noted that the HSE had been invited to attend a meeting of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District with Cllr Enda Stenson suggesting this be extended to a meeting of the whole council.
However he was told that the HSE had contacted the local authority and informed them they would not be a position to attend the Carrick-on-Shannon MD meeting and from the correspondence, they seemed to indicate they would be more open to an online meeting.
Cllr Mulligan pointed out that whether the meeting was in person or online, “the media should also be invited” to cover it.
Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paddy O'Rourke concluded matters noting that the call for a meeting with the HSE “cannot be left to the January meeting of Leitrim County Council to resolve”.
“If everyone is agreed we will ask for a meeting and we will circulate details on it as soon as we receive confirmation,” he said.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media