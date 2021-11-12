Call for HSE to reverse Mohill day service closure

Cllr Paddy Farrell has urged the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly to reverse a HSE decision he says has resulted in the “closure and downgrading of day services in Co Leitrim”.

Highlighting the issue at the November Council meeting, Cllr Farrell said that “Leitrim has put up with a lot of closures and downgrading over the last few years” and accused the HSE of “deliberately sending inspectors in (to day service centres) to close them down.”

He said he wanted to see “a strong message going forward from (the November Council meeting) to the Minister for Health to reverse the decision to close services in Mohill” in particular.

Cllr Sean McGowan backed the motion noting that “day services in Mohill were withdrawn over something very small”.

Cllr Thomas Mulligan said that service users are now being brought from Mohill into Ballinamore despite the fact that he believed “the facilities in Mohill are just as good as those in Ballinamore”.

Cllr Des Guckian “strongly supported” the motion stating “local elderly should be accommodated in their own area”. He stated this was especially important here in Leitrim where there is a large elderly population.

Fine Gael councillor, Ita Reynolds Flynn also backed the motion noting that “Ballinamore hospital is not being used for what it was intended to be used for” as a result. She said that the HSE has to answer questions about where (these service changes) will end.”

Cllr Felim Gurn and Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paddy O'Rourke also added their support with Cllr O'Rourke stating he could “see no solution to this problem until the issues in Mohill (day service) are resolved.

“This would allow Ballinamore Hospital to open for the reason it was intended and allow it to reach its full potential”.

It was noted that the HSE had been invited to attend a meeting of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District with Cllr Enda Stenson suggesting this be extended to a meeting of the whole council.

However he was told that the HSE had contacted the local authority and informed them they would not be a position to attend the Carrick-on-Shannon MD meeting and from the correspondence, they seemed to indicate they would be more open to an online meeting.

Cllr Mulligan pointed out that whether the meeting was in person or online, “the media should also be invited” to cover it.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paddy O'Rourke concluded matters noting that the call for a meeting with the HSE “cannot be left to the January meeting of Leitrim County Council to resolve”.

“If everyone is agreed we will ask for a meeting and we will circulate details on it as soon as we receive confirmation,” he said.