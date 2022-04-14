Easter opening hours for Leitrim's Civic Amenity sites

The Easter Weekend opening hours have been confirmed for Leitrim's two civic amenity sites.
The sites in Manorhamilton and Mohill are open as follows:
Good Friday, April 15, 2022 - 11am to 2pm only
Easter Saturday, April 16, 2022 - 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.
