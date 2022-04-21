Leitrim woman appears on new Organ Donor poster

A Leitrim woman has been included in the new campaign and poster to promote the upcoming campaign for Organ Donor Awareness Week (23-30 April).

42 grateful organ transplant recipients from all over Ireland (all who have received the gift of life thanks to the generosity of the families of deceased organ donors) feature on a Poster for Organ Donor Awareness Poster.



32 of these transplant recipients feature on a poster promoting the upcoming campaign Organ Donor Awareness Week (23-30 April) which is organised by the Irish Kidney Association in association with Organ Donation Transplant Ireland (ODTI).

Among them is Cathriona Charles, Mohill, Co Leitrim who is a kidney transplant recipient.



On the poster are people who between them are enjoying over 410 years of extra life which is thanks to the families of deceased organ donors who gifted them organs including hearts, lungs, livers, kidneys, and pancreas.

This year’s awareness campaign is built around the theme Share your Wishes about organ donation #ShareYourWishes.

The key message is that members of the public can play their part in supporting organ donation for transplantation by ensuring that their families know their wishes. i.e., they ‘have the conversation’.



Sharing your wishes when you are in good health makes it a less stressful decision for your family in the event of them being approached about you being a potential organ donor.

Many independent pharmacies and pharmacy chains will be showing their support for the campaign by displaying the campaign poster on their digital screens or displaying the printed version prominently in their outlets.

They will also be displaying countertop boxes of free organ donor cards which are accompanied by information fact files and leveraging their social media presence to get the message across about having the family conversation.

The Irish Kidney Association also provides their ‘Digital Organ Donor Card’ free to download from the App Store and the Google Playstore.