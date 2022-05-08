Mohill man had €20 of cannabis

Judge Sandra Murphy
A probation report was ordered for a Mohill man who was found by Gardai to be carrying €20 of cannabis herb.
Shane Gaffey, 12 O'Carolan Court, Mohill was stopped on April 11, 2021 at Main St, Mohill.
Garda Mannion said he got a strong smell of cannabis from him. He conducted a search and found a small amount of cannabis in a tobacco wrapper valued at about €20. Mr Gaffey said it was for his own use.
The court heard the 29-year-old has three previous convictions. At Galway District Court in May 2021 he was convicted of possession of drugs and fined €200. He was convicted of public disorder at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court in February 2020, and with a public order offence in the same court in January 2020.
Judge Sandra Murphy sought a probation report on the defendant and adjourned the case until July 19.
