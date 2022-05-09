Learn about Ireland's dragonflies and damselflies at Leitrim workshop

Join the National Biodiversity Data Centre and Leitrim County Council for an introduction to the Dragonflies and Damselflies of Ireland in Mohill on Saturday, May 28.
During this workshop we will look at the features used to identify Ireland’s Dragonfly and Damselfly species, how to survey for them, where to find them, and helpful suggestions on identification resources.
The morning will consist of a short introduction to the Dragonfly Ireland 2019 – 2024 project, followed by an illustrated talk with particular emphasis on key identification features.
In the afternoon we will explore local freshwater habitats to practice our field skills and hopefully spot some of the many species to be found in the area. This workshop is suitable for beginners and those wishing to refresh their identification skills.
Book workshop: https://bit.ly/39kgX5F
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.