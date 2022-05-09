Search

09 May 2022

Learn about Ireland's dragonflies and damselflies at Leitrim workshop

This workshop will look at the features used to identify Ireland’s Dragonfly and Damselfly species, how to survey for them, where to find them, and helpful suggestions on identification resources.

Learn about Ireland's dragonflies and damselflies at Leitrim workshop

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

09 May 2022 5:00 PM

Join the National Biodiversity Data Centre and Leitrim County Council for an introduction to the Dragonflies and Damselflies of Ireland in Mohill on Saturday, May 28.

During this workshop we will look at the features used to identify Ireland’s Dragonfly and Damselfly species, how to survey for them, where to find them, and helpful suggestions on identification resources.

The morning will consist of a short introduction to the Dragonfly Ireland 2019 – 2024 project, followed by an illustrated talk with particular emphasis on key identification features.

In the afternoon we will explore local freshwater habitats to practice our field skills and hopefully spot some of the many species to be found in the area. This workshop is suitable for beginners and those wishing to refresh their identification skills.
Book workshop: https://bit.ly/39kgX5F 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Galway just a different Tribe

Damian Comer is congratulated by family and supporters after the game in the Connacht Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Galway at MacHale Park Picture: Ray Ryan Sportsfile

GAA

Galway just a different Tribe

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media