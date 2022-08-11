Leitrim County Council issue warning after algal blooms detected on Keeldra Lake

Keeldra Lake near Cloone is a popular swimming area
Leitrim County council has issued a warning after algal blooms were detected in Keeldra lake, near Cloone in South Leitrim.
The lake is the only designated swimming area in the county. Leitrim County Council have warned people not to swim or paddle in the water and not to allow animals to drink water from the lake.
The Chapel of Ease, Lurganboy is hoping to carry out conservation and restoration works up to €150,000
