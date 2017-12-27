Reports of very slippery conditions on roads this morning

AA Roadwatch is warning of slippery road conditions in the Manorhamilton area, including along the N16 Sligo/Enniskillen Rd and on the Kinlough Rd (R280).

Slippery road conditions have also been reported on the R201 between Mohill and Carrigallen and along the R209 towards Ballinamore.

Secondary roads are also very slippery and motorists are advised to slow down and allow plenty of space between them and the vehicle in front of them.