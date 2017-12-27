Road Warning: Widespread heavy frost expected this evening

Motorists are advised that driving conditions will be hazardous this evening and well into tomorrow morning with widespread heavy frost and black ice expected.

Temperatures are set to fall from roughly 4pm onwards today reaching lows of -3C overnight.

Although the National and main Regional roads will be salted, secondary roads are expected to be treacherous and motorists are advised to travel with caution.

Icy conditions are expected to clear by mid-morning on Thursday but black ice may still occur in sheltered areas.