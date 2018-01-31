So what's the most annoying bad driving habit according to Leitrim drivers?

So what is the bad driving habit sure to send Leitrim drivers off the deep end?

Well according to our online poll last weekend the worst driver habit is not using indicators correctly on roundabouts with 26% of respondents naming this as their pet peeve.

We have to agree, there's nothing worse than encountering a driver can't seem to make up their mind which direction they are heading when they encounter a roundabout. You have the driver who is going straight through a roundabout but for some reason indicates they are turning right - why? We don't know. Of you have the person who doesn't think indicators are necessary at all so everybody gets to join in the fun game of guessing where this car is headed. Oh joy.

The next most annoying habit? - Slow Drivers. 17% of you vented your anger at motorists who consistently travel at well below the speed limit. We are not talking about careful, responsible drivers, we are talking about someone who travels at 40km below the speed limit regardless of whether they are travelling on a byroad or our nation's best highways. In many countries law enforcement target slow drivers because they recognise these drivers can and do cause accidents - it's not just those who are speeding who put lives at risk!

15% of respondents said drivers who fail to repair faulty headlights are the most annoying on the road. This is especially true in the depths of winter when you will, inevitably, encounter plenty of vehicles with only one working headlight. Surely the motorist suspects they have a headlight gone when their visibility is literally cut in half. Apparently not.....

Our fourth highest pet peeve are motorists who brake every time they meet an oncoming car. They aren't braking to avoid a collision, the other car is obviously on its right side of the road, so the question has to be asked - WHY for the love of all that's holy, do they have to suddenly apply the brakes?

Rounding off the table of annoying driving habits are tailgating (4%); using a mobile phone while driving (7%); bad parking (4%) an speeding (4%).