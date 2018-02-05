Gardai issue safety advice for driving in snow and ice

A Status Yellow weather warning is in place for snow which may lead to hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths for Counties Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and Leinster.

An Garda Síochána is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip. Following the snow road temperatures nationwide are set to fall and road conditions will be hazardous overnight and in the morning in many places.

• Drivers should reduce speed and increase braking distances.

• Use dipped headlights at all times to ensure you are seen by other motorists.

• Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.

• Cyclists and motorcyclists check local road conditions and consider alternative transport where necessary.

• Pedestrians should walk on a footpath, not on the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths

Motorists before commencing your journey

• Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen.

• Do not leave your car with the engine running and unattended. (A number of car thefts occur every frosty morning).