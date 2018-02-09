A number of accidents have been reported as icy road conditions worsen this morning

A number of accidents have occurred across the county this morning as a result of icy road conditions.

Heavy snow is continuing to fall in a number of areas and this is making driving conditions particularly hazardous.

Gardai are attending the scene of an accident on the Cloone to Mohill road (R201) involving two vehicles. The vehicles have been cleared to the side of the road but gardai are slowing traffic at this location. Please proceed with caution along this road as it is especially icy.

Icy road conditions are being reported on the N4 at the junction with the R201 and road conditions along local roads outside of Carrigallen, Mohill and Ballinamore are particularly slippery.

Road conditions are also dangerous in north Leitrim with icy conditions around Manorhamilton and Dromahair in particular.

A Status Yellow Snow and Ice Warning remains in place for the entire country until midday. AA Roadwatch is advising that extra care be taken on all secondary routes and in sheltered areas due to icy conditions.

Gardai are reporting poor road conditions in Leitrim, Roscommon, Longord, Cavan, Monaghan and Sligo are advising road users to slow down as conditions are particularly poor in those areas.

Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time to de-ice your car. Remember that stopping distances are ten times longer in ice and snow so leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Slow down and allow extra time for your journey.