Road warning: Frost and icy conditions expected tonight on Leitrim roads

Motorists are being warned that road conditions will remain treacherous in many areas this evening (Friday, February 9) as temperatures drop to -1.

After the snowfall of this morning, tonight will start off mainly dry with clear spells. However Met Éireann is warning that frost and icy patches will develop as the night progressed with lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees.

Road conditions will be very slippery until the early hours of Saturday morning when rain will spread eastwards from the west to all areas. Temperatures will rise and this should clear any lingering frost before tomorrow morning.