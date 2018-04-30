Constant talking is revealed as the most annoying driver trait

As thousands of motorists prepare to take to the roads this May bank holiday weekend, research by mobility solutions specialist easytrip, Ireland’s only electronic parking and tolling tag provider, has shown that constant talking and not paying attention to the road ahead is the most annoying driver trait for one in five passengers. This was followed by drivers who drive too fast, those who have a messy car and drivers that don’t use their indicators.

Passenger type

When it came to describing themselves as a passenger, respondents to the survey ranked the following as the top five passenger types:

1. The reluctant co-pilot

2. The snoozer

3. The music lover

4. The backseat driver

5. The chatter box

Entertainment

It can be a challenge to keep children entertained on a long journey but the family favourite game of I spy continues to be a firm favourite for 38 percent of respondents to the easytrip survey edging ahead of video games and portable DVD players. Other activities included sing alongs, reading books or playing with toys.

Commenting on the research, Colin Delaney, CEO of easytrip said: “Road trips are a great time to catch up with friends and family and our research has revealed some interesting findings. For drivers their number one priority is to pay attention to the road ahead and having a passenger acting as a co-pilot (be it in some cases reluctantly) when needed is a great help to them especially if there’s a long journey ahead.”

