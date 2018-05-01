Connollys VW Sligo named Commercial Vehicle Dealer of the Year

Connollys Volkswagen Sligo has been awarded Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Dealer of the Year 2017 at the recent Volkswagen Gold Pin Awards.

The award, which celebrates excellence within the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Retail network, recognises the retailer’s contribution in a number of areas including sales performance, local market share and overall customer experience and is the highest honour that a Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle retailer can achieve.

The award was presented to Neil Connolly (Retailer Principal) and Stephen Kearns (Commercial Vehicle Manager) of Connollys Volkswagen Sligo, by Alan Bateson, Managing Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland at a gala awards ceremony held in Kilkea Castle, Castledermot, Co. Kildare.

Commenting on the award, Neil Connolly said he was delighted to achieve such an accolade: “Winning retailer of the year for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is a brilliant achievement, I am extremely proud of the hard work and customer service provided by the entire team in Sligo to ensure every commercial vehicle customer is given the service level that is right for them and their business, whether that be sales, financing or aftersales service.”

Congratulating the team at Connollys Volkswagen Sligo, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Managing Director Alan Bateson said, “2017 was once again a successful year for the brand in Ireland and 2018 has started the same, new models like Crafter and Amarok alongside long time best-selling vehicles in Ireland such as the Caddy and Transporter are one of the reasons for this, another is our specialised Commercial Retailer network and Connollys Volkswagen Sligo are an example of this.

They deliver not only our award winning and best in market products but a service in sales and aftersales that ensures all customers are given the service they require. In 2017, Connollys Volkswagen Sligo helped to deliver a 30% market share in Sligo and they have already increased this to 36% in 2018, making Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Connollys Volkswagen Sligo the Number 1 choice in Sligo.”

Pictured at the award presentation (L-R), Victoria Halton, Head of Aftersales, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland, Stephen Kearns, Commercial Vehicle Manager, Connollys Volkswagen Sligo, Alan Bateson, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland Director, Neil Connolly, Retailer Principal, Connolly Volkswagen Sligo, Claudia Schallschmidt, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Germany, Kim Kilduff, Head of Sales and Marketing, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland, Torben Janssen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Germany and Aidan Smith, Head of Product and Planning, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland.