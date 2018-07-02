Planned road closures to facilitate Sligo Stages Rally

Roscommon County Council has published a list of road closures for next Sunday, July 8, to facilitate the Sligo Stages Rally.

The LP1005 and LP1004 local roads from Sligo County Boundary (Gubbarudda townland) to junction with LP1005/LT10051 (Carrowbaun townland, Ballyfarnon) and all approach roads for a distance of 200m will be closed between 10am and 6.30pm on this date.

Alternative Routes:

- Northbound traffic use R284 at Ballyfarnon to its junction with the R285. Use R285 to its junction with R280. Then travel on the R280 to its junction with L-1001. Continue on L-1001, through Arigna village onto the LP1041 and the LP1004 (Arigna Mines road)

- Southbound traffic will travel the reverse route.