Mileage tax is 'anti rural' and 'ill conceived says Leitrim county councillor

Recent reports that the Department of Finance and the Government are considering proposals which would see motorists taxed on the mileage they drive, are 'anti rural and ill conceived' said north Leitrim Sinn Fein councillor, Padraig Fallon.

Speaking to www.leitrimobserver.ie Cllr Fallon said the proposed tax is "another example of how our Government is completely out of touch when it comes to Rural Ireland.

"This idea must be nipped in the bud, it’s ludicrous, it’s madness and cannot be allowed happen. Rural Ireland requires support, initiatives and ideas to help retain our services and sustain population. Punishing those who live in Rural Ireland with punitive tax measures will only lead to further decline," he said.