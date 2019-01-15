Sligo gardai investigate items placed on public road near Carraroe

Gardaí in Sligo received a report of some objects placed on the Public Road at a location near Carraroe Sligo. They objects were apparently discovered yesterday, Monday, January 14, 2019.

Gardaí are investigating if they may have been placed there maliciously, to endanger traffic, or road users.

"We are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Gardaí in Sligo on 071-9157000

Or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111," said gardai in a post on the Sligo Leitrim Garda Facebook page.

"We would ask that if you see any similar activity, that you report it as soon as possible."