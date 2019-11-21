Local bridge to close for works in Drumsna next week

Leitrim County Council has announced it will close Mullaun Bridge at Foxborough Td, Drumsna from Monday November 25 to December 2.



The council said the bridge will close for “the purpose of an emergency construction.”

The bridge is located on L 7427 from junction at R299 to L 3437-3.

Local access will be maintained, however alternative route are along the R299 to the junction with L 3431-0 (Keshcarrigan Road) along the Newline Ring Road which will allow all through traffic access to all regional roads.



Diversions will be signposted.

Leitrim County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.

