Unsure about when your car is due for the NCT? Here's a handy way to check

With Covid-19 related extensions granted for vehicles due the NCT it has become very confusing for motorists who are no longer sure exactly when they have to book their car for this important test.

The date of expiry on your current NCT disc may no longer be the date your test is due and many insurance companies will not validate insurance if you do not have a valid NCT so it is vital you know when your test is valid and when it expires.

Thankfully the NCTS website has created a new service which allows car owners to check the exact date their NCT is due.

It is very easy to use, just enter the registration of your vehicle and hit check and it will tell you the date your current NCT expires.

Check out the new service here.