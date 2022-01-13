Parking fines to increase from February 1

From February 1 this year the fixed charge penalty notice for parking offences are set to ouble in cost.
Parking in a bus lane, on a cycle track, on a footpath, grass margin or median strip will set you back €8
The Department of Transport is currently working with the Office of Parliamentary Counsel to draft the legislation required to increase these specific fines from the current €40 up to €80 (rising to €120 if not paid within 28 days).
As Fixed Charge Notices for these offences are issued by local authority traffic wardens as well as by An Garda Síochána, the Department will be making the necessary amendments to the Local Authorities (Traffic Wardens) Act 1975 (Fixed Charge Offences) Regulations 2006 in place in Leitrim and ever other county council area.
