WEATHER WARNING: Foggy conditions this morning across Co Leitrim
Motorists are advised to slow down with dense fog being reported across much of Co Leitrim and surrounding counties this morning.
If you are driving this morning remember to use your fog lights and turn them off when you reach areas where the fog has lifted.
A Status Orange fog warning remains in place until midnight tonight and Met Éireann say this fog may linger in many areas throughout today, making driving conditions particularly hazardous.