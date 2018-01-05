McNally Motors
Fancy a Career in Car Sales?
Closing date is January 15th
McNally Motors, Longford.
We are looking to recruit a Sales Executive to enhance our existing sales team. If you are the type of person who likes dealing with people, are computer literate, enthusiastic, and results driven and feel you have what it takes to succeed in this challenging and fast changing role we want to hear from you.
If you have:
Drive / Ambition / Initiative
Energy / Enthusiasm/ Optimism
An ability to multi-task, and are good with numbers
Achieved excellent results in a sales environment (not necessarily motor sales)
Computer Literacy essential
A third level qualification would be advantageous but is not essential, if you feel you have the character to succeed.
Full Training will be provided
Basic Salary + Commission + Company Car
If you would like to join the Toyota Family and be part of the Toyota success story, then email your C.V. in confidence, together with a passport photo and cover letter to paulmcnally@mcnallymotors.ie
Closing date for receipt of applications is January 15th 2018
For more details about us visit: http://www. mcnallymotors.ie/pages/about- us