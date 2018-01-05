Fancy a Career in Car Sales?

We are looking to recruit a Sales Executive to enhance our existing sales team. If you are the type of person who likes dealing with people, are computer literate, enthusiastic, and results driven and feel you have what it takes to succeed in this challenging and fast changing role we want to hear from you.

If you have:

Drive / Ambition / Initiative

Energy / Enthusiasm/ Optimism

An ability to multi-task, and are good with numbers

Achieved excellent results in a sales environment (not necessarily motor sales)

Computer Literacy essential

A third level qualification would be advantageous but is not essential, if you feel you have the character to succeed.

Full Training will be provided

Basic Salary + Commission + Company Car

If you would like to join the Toyota Family and be part of the Toyota success story, then email your C.V. in confidence, together with a passport photo and cover letter to paulmcnally@mcnallymotors.ie

Closing date for receipt of applications is January 15th 2018

For more details about us visit: http://www. mcnallymotors.ie/pages/about- us