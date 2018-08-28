Motorists warned to expect delays as schools start back this week

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as schools reopen after the Summer break this week.

Some secondary school are already open for new and exam year students and the vast majority of national and secondary schools are expected to be open by the end of this week.

This will lead to delays in some areas during peak drop-off and collection times.

The Road Safety Authority is also asking motorists to be on the look out for children crossing near school areas and also for students who may emerge unexpectedly from behind vehicles.

The advice is to slow down, allow extra time to reach your destination and be especially vigilant for pedestrians, especially in close proximity to schools.