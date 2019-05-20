Gardaí recover and return car stolen from Ballymahon garage

Peter Hanley Motors in Ballymahon, Co Longford, have taken to social media to alert the public of the great work carried out by local Gardaí.

Approximately one month ago, the team of Peter Hanley Motors were outraged as a valuable car was stolen from their sales yard. There has been good news in the case, however, as the team of Peter Hanley Motors confirmed that Longford/Roscommon gardaí had found the car and subsequently returned it to them, much to their delight.

“As the days and weeks went on we had pretty much given up hope that it would ever be found.” they posted on Social media.

They continued, “Thanks to the hard work of the Gardai in the Longford-Roscommon division, the car was recently found and returned to us without any harm.

“In a world often dominated with negative news feeds, we felt that the least we could do is share this ‘good news story’ as a thank you to the local Gardai who pursued this case with a positive result.”