Tractor impounded after gardaí discovered it had not been taxed or insured in 15 years

With a large volume of tractors on the roads over summer it is worth remembering that tractors are subject to the same tax and insurance requirements as all other road vehicles.

If you are in doubt that gardai are enforcing these rules, then look at this example from Wexford this week highlighted on the @gardatraffic twitter feed.

A Wexford Road Policing Unit stopped a tractor which had oil leaking from the engine.

When checking the details they found the vehicle hadn't been taxed or insured since 2004.

The tractor was immediately impounded.