New Rural Transport Policy to be launched in Leitrim today

The Joint Committee on Rural and Community Development will launch a report on regional and rural transport policy today, Wednesday July 17 during a two day visit to Leitrim.

The report, Regional and Rural Transport Policy makes a series of recommendations to improve transport for people living outside urban areas.

It will be launched at The Hive, Carrick-on-Shannon, by a delegation of TDs and Senators from the Committee.



The delegation will visit sites in Carrick-on-Shannon and Drumshanbo during the visit to look at remote working opportunities, local enterprises and cross border support in the area.



Leitrim Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Kenny said he is very much looking forward to welcoming his Dáil colleagues and Joint Oireachtas Committee on Rural and Community Affairs staff to the county this week.



Deputy Kenny said: “I was delighted with the opportunity to invite my Dáil colleagues and JOC staff to the constituency to look at the positive features of the area and to see and hear firsthand the concerns of many with Brexit looming.

“The committee is specifically visiting to examine the potential of remote working, local enterprises, and cross-border support in County Leitrim.

“However, they will also have the chance to talk to local people about the positive initiatives in the area and the real problems facing us here in the North West.”



The committee are scheduled to visit The Hive, Leitrim County Council offices, The Food Hub in Drumshanbo and possibly the Shannon Blueway and Arigna Mining Experience.

Business, cross border affairs tourism and rural transport are on the agenda during the two day visit.

