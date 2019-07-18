Limerick truck driver fined €800 and disqualified for his Tetris style loading of his vehicle

And he drove it through the city centre like this too!

Leitrim Observer Reporter

How not to move vehicles.

So, here's a question. What do you do if you have three vehicles to transport but only one inadequate truck?

Well here's what you shouldn't do - as spotted by gardai in Limerick recently. 