An updated schedule of roadworks in Carrick-on-Shannon has been released

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim Observer Reporter

An updated roadworks schedule has now been released.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland's (formerly the National Roads Authority) roadworks in Carrick-on-Shannon have been causing serious traffic delays and a new schedule outlining upcoming works has now been released.

According to the schedule for August: 

August 5-9: Works will be off road. Roundabouts will be reduced to one lane and minor traffic delays are expected.

August 12-15: Works will take place from 7pm to 5am at the Dublin Road and Tesco roundabouts. Diversions will be in place.

August 19-30: Work will start on the N4 between the Dublin Road and Tesco roundabouts. Diversions will be place. Expect delays.