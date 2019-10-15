Motorists urged to be vigilant during deer breeding season

Motorists are being urged to be vigilant during the coming weeks as deer may pose a hazard on roads.

Deer breeding season runs from early October until November and this is also a time when there is an increased incidence of road traffic accidents involving deer.

The Irish Deer Commission are calling on motorists to be vigilant at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active, particularly in high risk areas such as woodlands and mountains.

What should drivers do in high risk areas?

- Reduce speed where they see a warning sign and stay alert.

- Prepare to stop, never swerve as you could hit another obstacle or oncoming vehicle.

- When you see a deer "dip your headlights" as the full beam may cause the deer to freeze.

- If a deer has crossed in front of your vehicle, be aware that others may follow.

- Do not approach an injured deer.

- If you are involved in a deer road traffic accident or come across a deer that has been involved in a road traffic accident, immediately contact the local Gardaí.