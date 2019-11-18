Roads are icy this morning so please so down if you are driving in Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan or Roscommon

Gardai and AA Roadwatch are warning of icy conditions on roads this morning as a result of low overnight temperatures.

Secondary roads are particularly susceptible to black ice and motorists are advised to slow down and allow extra space for braking.

Leave plenty of extra time to de-ice your vehicle before you set out. When driving on icy roads, remember it takes longer to stop so slow down and keep further back from the vehicle in front. Avoid harsh braking or any harsh manoeuvres.

Freezing fog is also possible this morning: use fog lights in any affected areas but remember to turn them off afterwards. If you come across freezing fog while driving, direct your car’s heaters towards the windscreen to avoid ice building on the outside.