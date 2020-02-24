Snow and flooding impacting many routes around Leitrim this morning

Adverse weather conditions are making driving conditions dangerous across much of the county this morning, Monday, February 24, 2020.

Overnight snowfall has made road surfaces slippy in North Leitrim. The Tullaghan to Kinlough road is dangerous while snow is also reported around Glenfarne.

Flooding is also impacting roads in South Leitrim with flooding reported in and around Jamestown, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon and parts of Ballinamore.

Motorists are advised to slow down and adjust your driving to the weather conditions. Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and other vehicles as stopping distances may be adversely affected by icy road conditions or surface water.