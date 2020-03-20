Driver caught speeding at 194km/hour by the Sligo/Leitrim Roads Policing Unit

Proving that even in a time of crisis, there are plenty of idiots out there, this morning (Friday, March 20) the Sligo Leitrim Roads Policy unit came across a car being driven at 194km/hour.

In a post on their Facebook page gardai noted: "This morning in the Sligo Leitrim Division, the Roads Policing unit performed a number of speed checkpoints at various locations and detected this offender travelling at an excessively high speed.

Take a moment to consider the carnage and tragedy a collision at this speed could cause.

While the driver may have felt that the vehicle was under control at all times, it is the unexpected which we have no control over.

As a result of this dangerous driving incident this driver will now face a court appearance.

Please do not speed to an early grave, as you'll never enjoy the time you saved."