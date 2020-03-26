Time to close NCT centres says local TD

Speaking in his constituency today, Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal, Martin Kenny, has called for the closure of NCT centres around the country.

Deputy Kenny said: "While physical distancing of staff from drivers is possible in these centres, those who work there have to sit into cars which have not been thoroughly wiped down and could potentially carry Coronavirus.

"Also, people being obliged to attend for their NCT appointments have to make further journeys out of their homes to ensure that their cars are ready for testing and many have to deal with childcare too in order to attend.

"I am calling on the Taoiseach to include NCT centres in the list of non-essential premises which should be closed for the duration of this crisis. While NCT is an essential function in normal times, we are living extraordinary times and this is not as urgent as social distancing and keeping people safe.

"However, to safeguard the interests of workers in this situation, I am also calling for immediate introduction of Sinn Féin's proposal for an Income Support Scheme guaranteeing any workers that suffer income loss as a result of the pandemic 100% of net or take-home pay up to €525 per week."