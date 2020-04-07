And the lockdown stupidity continues - this time it's day-trippers from Co Meath

Proving yet again that there are some incredibly stupid people out there who can't grasp the basics of a lockdown. Here we have an example here from Co Meath where four people decided it would be great to take a day trip to...Fermoy in Co Cork.

For those not familiar with Irish geography, Co Meath is not within 2km of Fermoy, Co Cork.

We feel like we are repeating ourselves a bit here but please observe the rules of the lockdown and #StayAtHome.