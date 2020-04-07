#StayAtHome
And the lockdown stupidity continues - this time it's day-trippers from Co Meath
Here's an example of what NOT to do during a lockdown.
Proving yet again that there are some incredibly stupid people out there who can't grasp the basics of a lockdown. Here we have an example here from Co Meath where four people decided it would be great to take a day trip to...Fermoy in Co Cork.
For those not familiar with Irish geography, Co Meath is not within 2km of Fermoy, Co Cork.
We feel like we are repeating ourselves a bit here but please observe the rules of the lockdown and #StayAtHome.
This car was stopped at that checkpoint in Fermoy. 4 occupants who had travelled from Meath for the spin and to visit. Please remember the 2km radius. Only essential travel. #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe #SocialDistancing #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/fX0j5oBTr3— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 7, 2020