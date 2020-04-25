Disgraceful! Driver had his pick of 20 parking spaces and decided to park in disabled bay
Shocking
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
The Roads Policing Unit in Naas detected the motorist this week - who had his pick of 20 parking spaces and decided to park here, "which cost him a fine of €150".
Gardaí said: "Please be considerate in your parking."
Roads Policing Unit Naas detected this motorist this morning - who had his pick of 20 parking spaces and decided to park here, which cost him a fine of €150. Please be considerate in your parking.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 22, 2020
Remember #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe, #PhysicalDistancing, #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/kP6jlfwRIy