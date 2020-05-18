Recovery truck seized by Gardaí after driver caught using mobile phone while driving
Vehicle impounded
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
A recovery truck has been seized by Gardaí after the driver was caught using a mobile phone while driving.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit on Covid-19 patrol over the weekend stopped a recovery truck driver on M1 for use of a mobile phone while driving.
Insurance and tax had both expired and the vehicle was impounded with court to follow.
