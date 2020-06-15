Takeaway delivery driver arrested after he tests positive for cocaine
A food delivery driver tested positive for drugs when stopped by gardaí.
The motorist came to the attention of officers after he performed an illegal three-point turn on a pathway.
A roadside test was administered and the driver tested positive for driving under the influence of drugs.
The drugs which gave a positive reading were cannabis and cocaine.
The driver was subsequently arrested under the Road Traffic Act.
Gardaí didn't give a location for the arrest.