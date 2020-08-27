Leitrim County Council is advising of a temporary road closure in North Leitrim.

Local road L-2126 starting at, the junction with the R280 at Glebe, Glenade and finishing at the junction of local road L-2127 at Leckanarainey will be closed to facilitate works at Leckanarainey



The closure is in place from Monday, August 31, 2020 to Friday, October 16, 2020 inclusive from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Alternative routes:

- Travelling from Manorhamilton to Leckanarainey- follow the diversion along the R280 to Glenade, continue an additional 1.2km and take the right turn onto the L-2126 to Leckanarainey.

- Travelling from Glenade to Leckanarainey - follow the diversion along the R280, take the left turn as signed to the L-2126 to the townland of Leckanarainey.



All diversions will be signposted.



