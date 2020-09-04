New car registrations down this year

Did you hold back on buying a new car this year? the number of new car registrations are down -5.85% on last year.

Up to the end of August there were 354 new cars registered to Leitrim motorists, this figure is down from 376 in 2019.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry announced they were down 4.2% in August this year compared to August 2019 (5,088).

Used car imports for August (8,143) have also seen a decrease of 16.1% on August 2019 (9,706). While year to date imports are down 45.1% (39,672) on 2019 (72,214).

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General commenting on the market figurers said::

“August represents another disappointing month for new car sales, with sales again down on the same month last year, as they have been each month of 2020. This has led a year to date reduction of 29% in new cars sales, and a 43% reduction over the last 4 years. The Industry is operating at the same business levels as 10 years ago, when the sector shed close to 15,000 jobs.

"The outlook for 2021 is not optimistic, with the negative impact of both COVID and BREXIT, new car sales will continue at recession levels. The Motor Industry in Ireland supports employment in local communities throughout the country and to protect these jobs it needs a fair taxation environment in which to operate. With Budget 2021 only weeks away, now is the time for a significant reduction in Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT). This would enable the car market return to normal sustainable levels that would not only save jobs, but increase overall tax take and help renew the Irish car fleet, reducing both the age of the fleet and emissions from transport.”

